Woman arrested in connection with hit-and-run death Mika Westwolf released from jail

Sunny White, who had been booked in Flathead County jail on an extra-jurisdiction warrant, posted bond and has been released from custody.
Mika Westwolf
Posted at 12:00 PM, Oct 23, 2023
KALISPELL — We are following up on the arrest of a 28-year-old woman on Friday in Flathead County in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash resulting in the death of Mika Westwolf near Arlee last March.

Sunny White, who was booked in Flathead County jail on an extra-jurisdiction warrant from Lake County, posted bond — which was set at $200,500 —on Sunday, according to the Flathead County Detention Center.

We’ve reached out to the Lake County Attorney’s Office regarding White's initial scheduled court appearance but have not heard back.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

