Woman arrested in connection with Missoula arson fire

MISSOULA — A woman has been charged with arson for allegedly lighting her parent's home on fire and killing their two pets in Missoula earlier this week.

Erin Betts, 23, is being held in the Missoula County Detention Center for setting fire to the home on Stoddard Street.

Court documents say Betts parent's two dogs died in the fire. She is also being charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Documents also say Betts was previously criminally trespassed from the home, and that one witness heard what sounded like an explosion and saw someone matching Betts description run from the area.

The arresting officer also noted a smell of gasoline and said Betts's hair appeared singed, according to documents.

Charging documents state after being brought to the police station, the defendant screamed about "burning down the police department."