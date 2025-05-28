Woman charged with homicide in Great Falls death

GREAT FALLS — A woman who's already charged in Cascade County in connection with the death of Sarah Bailey on Sunday, May 18, 2025, is now facing additional charges: deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment, and criminal mischief.

Kelsey Jo Staigmiller was charged last week with robbery, theft, and burglary after she reportedly carjacked Bailey.

Bailey fought back, causing the vehicle to be driven in a "highly dangerous and erratic manner" as the two struggled, and Bailey sustained injuries that resulted in her death.

Her body was found near the intersection of First Avenue North and Fifth Street.

Staigmiller then fled in Bailey's car, and was apprehended several hours later in Bonner.

Staigmiller, 31, was formally charged with the three new counts on Tuesday, May 27.

The court documents state: “The above named Defendant attempted to commit, committed, or is legally accountable for the attempt or commission of Robbery and in the course of the Robbery or flight thereafter, the above named Defendant or any person legally accountable for the crime caused the death of another human being, namely Sarah Bailey.”

Her arraignment is scheduled for Monday, June 2.

