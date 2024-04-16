Woman faces deliberate homicide charge after man found dead in Anaconda

ANACONDA — The Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Attorney’s Office has confirmed Leann Malcolm is in custody following a deadly domestic violence incident in Anaconda on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, that left one man dead.

According to charging documents, Malcolm faces felony counts of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence in connection with the case.

Court papers accuse Malcolm of stabbing her boyfriend, identified as De'Quan Watson, in the chest with a knife in their home at 3 Cherry Street early Wednesday morning.

Malcolm is also accused of washing the knife allegedly used in the stabbing in the dishwasher before police arrived.