Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Woman faces deliberate homicide charge after man found dead in Anaconda

Leann Malcolm is being held on charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence following a deadly domestic violence incident.
Anaconda Deer Lodge Police
Posted at 12:14 PM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 14:14:00-04

ANACONDA — The Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Attorney’s Office has confirmed Leann Malcolm is in custody following a deadly domestic violence incident in Anaconda on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, that left one man dead.

According to charging documents, Malcolm faces felony counts of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence in connection with the case.

Court papers accuse Malcolm of stabbing her boyfriend, identified as De'Quan Watson, in the chest with a knife in their home at 3 Cherry Street early Wednesday morning.

Malcolm is also accused of washing the knife allegedly used in the stabbing in the dishwasher before police arrived.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader