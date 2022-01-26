Woman facing felony DUI charge in Ravalli County

HAMILTON - A woman is facing a felony driving drunk charge in Ravalli County.

Court documents state that Sandra Kay Brown has seven prior DUI charges dating back to 1986 — five in Montana, one in Alaska and one in Indiana.

Prosecutors say that a caller reported on Tuesday afternoon that Brown was drunk and had just left a Hamilton residence in a vehicle.

A Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office deputy later located Brown leaving a parked car on Main Street.

Prosecutors say the deputy observed Brown “stumble” away from the vehicle.

Brown was unable to perform sobriety tests for the deputy with court documents stating she “stumbled on the sidewalk”.

Brown was taken to the Ravalli County jail where a breathalyzer test showed a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .174.

The legal BAC limit in Montana for .08.

Read the court documents associated with the case here.