Woman reported missing out of Missoula

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is issuing a missing and endangered person advisory for Cheri Diane Rivera.

According to a press release, officers responded to a Motel 6 complaint that Rivera was being beaten by her boyfriend. Both she and the boyfriend were gone when officers arrived.

They may be headed back to Washington State in a dark green Ford pickup, and there is concern for Rivera’s safety and welfare.

Anyone with information on Rivera's location is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300, or call 911.