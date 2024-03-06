Wrong-way driving suspect in fatal I-90 near Three Forks to appear in court

BOZEMAN — The suspect in a fatal head-on crash that killed 22-year-old Laysa Grewell on I-90 near Three Forks will make his initial court appearance on March 28, 2024, according to the Gallatin County Attorney's Office.

Alexander Norbert Ledoux, 23, is facing charges of Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence, Fleeing from or Eluding a Peace Officer, and six counts of Criminal Endangerment.

The Attorney's Office said in a news release that LeDoux will enter a plea at the hearing, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on March 28, 2024.

Gallatin County Attorney Shannon Foley is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol.

