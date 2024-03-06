Watch Now
Wrong-way driving suspect in fatal I-90 near Three Forks to appear in court

MTN News has obtained charging documents that reveal more alleged details about the head-on crash near Three Forks that killed 22-year-old Laysa Grewell on Jan. 4, 2024.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 15:00:26-05

BOZEMAN — The suspect in a fatal head-on crash that killed 22-year-old Laysa Grewell on I-90 near Three Forks will make his initial court appearance on March 28, 2024, according to the Gallatin County Attorney's Office.

Alexander Norbert Ledoux, 23, is facing charges of Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence, Fleeing from or Eluding a Peace Officer, and six counts of Criminal Endangerment.

The Attorney's Office said in a news release that LeDoux will enter a plea at the hearing, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on March 28, 2024.

Gallatin County Attorney Shannon Foley is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol.

