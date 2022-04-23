Watch
Authorities seeking suspect in Highway 191 car theft south of Bozeman

Posted at 10:18 AM, Apr 23, 2022
Authorities are searching the Highway 191 canyon for a man who fled law enforcement following an attempted traffic stop Friday afternoon.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the man is suspected of driving a stolen vehicle when Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officers tried to pull him over for reckless driving around 4 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff's deputies and wildlife officers searched the area of the canyon throughout the night, and they believe it's possible someone gave the man a ride.

The man was last seen in the Karst Stage Loop area. He is white, approximately 6 feet tall, with reddish facial hair and a slight to medium build.

Authorities have no other information about his motive or history. They found the stolen vehicle with keys inside.

Anyone with information on identifying the suspect should call the sheriff's office at 406-582-2100.

