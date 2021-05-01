2 shot in downtown Billings

Two females were wounded in a shooting over the night or early morning in downtown Billings, police said Saturday morning.

Each of the two females, ages 37 and 16, were shot once during a disturbance near the 1400 block of First Avenue North, Sgt. Garrett Peterson wrote in a tweet.

Both were taken to the hospital with what Peterson described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Peterson did not say in the tweet what time the shooting was reported.

The incident remains under investigation.