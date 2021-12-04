Billings police investigating Heights stabbing

Billings police are investigating a Saturday morning stabbing in the Heights.
Police responded to the scene at 1222 Claim Jumper Lane at 5:40 a.m. and have a 29-year-old man in custody, according to a department tweet.
Police did not provide information about the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
