Billings police investigating morning stabbing

Billings police are investigating a Saturday morning stabbing at the Colonial Apartments on the South Side.
One man was found at the apartments at 223 S. 27th St. around 7:07 a.m. with an injury and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said in a tweet.
No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning, and police are continuing to investigate.
22-12255 0707hrs BPD responded to a Stabbing at The Colonial Apts, 223 S 27th St. 1 adult Male located with injury and transported to a Billings hospital by ambulance. No suspects have been arrested at this time. Investigation ongoing.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) February 26, 2022
SGT Milam