Dads spend Father's Day fishing in Frenchtown Pond

FRENCHTOWN — There’s always a lot of ways dads to spend Father’s day with their families, one of the most classic in this area is to go fishing.

A few fathers were seen fishing earlier in the day either by themselves or with their families at the frenchtown pond.

“We just came out here to fish… fish with the family, my fiance, my future in-laws and just take advantage of the day.”

Ricardo Cruz Salgado, a local father in the area spoke with MTN News about what this time with his family means to him.

Derek Joseph Ricardo Cruz Salgado at the Frenchtown Pond, Frenchtown Mt.



“I’m a big family guy, so any time, any chance I get to spend time with them I always take it. You know you gotta make time for them cause they always come first, they're the most important thing so you make the best of it pretty much.”

