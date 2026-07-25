Dangerous algae detected at Hebgen Reservoir in the Corey Springs area

BOZEMAN — Routine monitoring has uncovered dangerous algae at Hebgen Reservoir.

Harmful algal blooms are present in the Corey Springs area of the Grayling Arm. Monitoring confirmed the presence of a toxin called anatoxin-A.

The toxin poses a risk to people, pets, and livestock. Humans can be exposed during recreational activities on the water, including swimming, windsurfing, jet skiing, and water skiing. The danger comes from accidentally swallowing the water.

HABs are caused by blue-green algae that are native to Montana’s freshwater lakes and reservoirs. Not all varieties of blue-green algae are harmful, but some can produce dangerous toxins. Ingestion or prolonged contact with the algal bloom may result in illness, with impacts such as muscle twitching, staggering, convulsions, paralysis, and death.

Children and pets face a higher risk of ingesting the toxin. They spend most of their time wading in shallow waters, where the algae can accumulate. Children and pets also have less control over how much water they swallow.

Animals and livestock are at high risk if they drink large amounts of the contaminated water. Pets can also collect the toxic scum on their fur and then ingest the toxin by licking themselves.

Blue-green algal blooms often look like pea soup, grass clippings or green latex paint. The algae are usually suspended in the water or appear as floating mats.

Advisory signs will be posted at public access points in the Corey Spring area of the Grayling Arm warning the public that toxic algae has been identified in the water in these areas. At this time there are no other identified blooms affecting other areas of the reservoir.

According to a release, if you suspect a HAB stay out of the water. Do not drink, swallow, or swim in water that shows signs of a HAB and be sure to keep kids, pets, and livestock out too. If you suspect a HAB- related illness in a person or animal call Poison Control 1-800-222-1222 and seek medical attention.

Report a suspected HAB at www.hab.mt.gov or call 1-888-849-2938. You may also report a suspected HAB by calling the Gallatin City-County Health Department Environmental Health at 406-582-3120. The Gallatin City-County Health Department has resources for water quality on their website, www.healthygallatin.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

