Demonstration in support of Palestine held in front of courthouse

MISSOULA — As the conflict between Israel and Palestine continues a group of Missoulians gathered at the Missoula County Courthouse to support Palestine.

Those who were there had signs and chants that showed their support for the civilians in Palestine who have suffered because of the attacks.

Brendan Woork one of the organizers of the demonstration says he wants the citizens of Palestine to be heard.

“All over the world, Palestinians feel isolated, alienated and dehumanized I think it’s important to show them that from the furthest corner of the world here in Missoula we support them we love them and we’ll defend them.”

The protesters gathered around the organizers for speeches highlighting the history of the conflicts and what has transpired in the current situation.

After the speeches, Max Cummung and the other organizers stuck around to tell the other demonstrators more ways they could support Palestine.

“It is ultimately lobbying congress lobbying elected representatives and standing up and making it clear that we as Americans, we as taxpayers do not consent to our taxpayer dollars and our sort of politician support going towards this genocide.”

MTN News will continue to update the events of the ongoing conflict.