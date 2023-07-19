DEQ hosts presentation on superfund site in Darby

DARBY — The development of the Bitterroot Resort in Darby has been the subject of many questions in this small town. This project has had a lot of obstacles to jump through including some from the DEQ.

Members of the DEQ gathered at the Darby community clubhouse to answer a variety of questions about the land.

The DEQ spent the evening addressing things such as the public health concerns of the land being a superfund site and whether or not the DEQ has jurisdiction in the development of properties on the land.

Speaking earlier with Brooks Pace the developer of the Bitterroot resort in Darby he is optimistic that he will clear these obstacles and finish this project.

“I’m quite optimistic but you know the city council is made up of five people and I need three of them to support it but I believe three of them will support it at least three of them will I think they see the positive nature of the project.”

The Darby city council holding a special vote Wednesday to determine whether the developers have access to a water line that would allow them to begin construction immediately.