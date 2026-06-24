Design plans finalized for Kalispell roundabout

KALISPELL — A highway construction project years in the making aiming to increase public safety and cut down severe crashes has reached a major milestone in the Flathead.

The Montana Department of Transportation has finalized design plans for a single-lane, three-legged roundabout at the highway 2 and Batavia Lane intersection in front of Smith Valley School in Kalispell.

Montana Department of Transportation District Administrator John Schmidt said the intersection was deemed high-risk for severe crashes after a 2014 road safety audit.

“So a roundabout does the best job of addressing the crash trend for the severe crashes, the right-angle crashes, and then also provides the best opportunity for pedestrians to cross the road also,” said Schmidt.

The current speed limit at the intersection is 45 miles per hour directly in front of Smith Valley School.

Schmidt said student safety at the intersection was a major concern raised at public meetings the last five years.

“The great thing about a roundabout is it actually forces people to slow down and navigate the roundabout, and so that in conjunction with the school and the pedestrian crossing that’s right there, now the kids only have to cross one lane of traffic at a time, it’s really the best option for all users,” added Schmidt.

The project will open to contractor bids in 2027 with construction anticipated later that year.

“So a timeline for us would be to complete general construction in 2027 and have it operational, there may be some cleanup work in 2028 spring, but generally operational in 2027,” said Schmidt.

More information on the project can be found here.