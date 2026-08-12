DIXON — Dixon melons are drawing people from around the country to the small western Montana town of Dixon, where this year's harvest is just getting started — though running a little behind schedule.

"Sometimes it seems like we're getting out there with a bang,"

Co-owner Cassie Silvernale says the crop is off to a slower start than usual.

Watch story here:

Dixon melon harvest gets underway in western Montana

"But it seems like we're getting a slower start this year," Silvernale said.

The melons thrive in Dixon's unique geography, where hot days and cool nights create ideal growing conditions. This year, however, wildfire smoke and hazy skies may be affecting the crop.

"It may have cooled it off a little bit, but for the most part it is annoying trying to work in the smoke," Silvernale said.

Nevada Lafley has been with Dixon Melons for almost a decade. She says her personal touch goes with every melon that ships out.

"It's really cool because me and her are the ones who put every melon in the truck, so half of the Dixon melons that go everywhere have probably been through my hands," Lafley said.

While Montana isn't known for melons, that's what makes Dixon melons special. The team stays busy all summer picking six days a week, plus weekend farmers markets, making this a well-earned summer sweet treat.

"The fruits of your labor - I totally get that now. And the fun part is now," Lafley said.

Silvernale says many people ask when the signature melons will hit store shelves. With over 65,000 planted, it may be a few more weeks.

"We only have as many melons as we have and we pick them six days a week and get them out as soon as we can," Silvernale said.

For now, Dixon melons are available at farmers markets in Polson, Missoula, Butte, and Columbia Falls.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

