Draught Works Brewery hosts holiday pop-up shop for local vendors

MISSOULA — One of the most important things to Missoula residents is supporting local businesses and this holiday season some of the local businesses are even supporting each other.

Draught Works Brewery held its Nick of Time Holiday Pop-Up with ten local vendors selling clothes, jewelry, and other goods.

Amber Warden the manager at Draught Works said the brewery organized this pop-up so people could continue to shop locally during the holidays and show their appreciation for small businesses.

“It’s a way to bring people into our business but secondly, it’s also important for us to support local vendors and small businesses is like a big part of what we do here we want to continue to support those small businesses and yeah it’s a great way to show our love for them.”

The pop-up allowed these vendors to make new connections and gain a new customer base.

Making these connections was especially important for Ryan Tripepi who used this pop-up to launch his new business Vine Plants + Design.

He credits both the small business community and Missoula residents that made his launch possible.

“It is an incredible community of people that really value small business and value keeping money in our community, keeping it local, so it’s been… I wouldn’t be starting this business if I didn’t have that resource available.”

There will be another holiday pop-up at Cranky Sam Public House on Sunday, December 17.