Draught Works holding snowflake making competition for charity

MISSOULA — Through the rest of the holiday season Draught Works Brewery is holding a snowflake making competition for charity.

For $2.00 customers of any age can make their own snowflake while they sip on their drinks which will be put in contention for prizes at the brewery and the proceeds will be donated to Watson Children’s Center.

This is a part of Draught Works goal to be active in the community.

Draught Works employee Chloe Russell reflected on how the customers respond to this competition.

“Draught Works has been doing this for years but also every quarter we donate to a non-profit in town so it’s really awesome to know that our owners here and also just the company in general are supportive of our community and it’s really fun to see also everyone else come in to support it and our community be supportive.”

Draught works will be accepting snowflake submissions through January 1.