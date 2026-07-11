EAST HELENA — Competitors from across Montana gathered this week for the East Helena Rodeo, but for local breakaway roper Hailey Burger, competing in front of a hometown crowd makes the event especially meaningful.

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East Helena Rodeo feels like home for local breakaway roper

“So you can’t really beat going in front of a hometown crowd,” Burger said.

Burger competes in ladies breakaway roping, a sport she says started with a love for horses at a young age.

“My dad had horses and roped a little bit when I was younger, but not a ton. And I just really liked being around the horses,” she said.

Even after playing other sports in high school, Burger says rodeo stood apart because of the people and relationships she’s built through the sport

And her family has played a major role throughout her rodeo journey, supporting her as she travels and competes across the region.

“Like our family, my mom and dad come to almost everything that they can. Giving me the opportunity to go down the road and do the things I get to do,” she said.

She also hopes more young girls consider trying breakaway roping as the sport continues to grow in popularity and opportunity.

“Especially in the breakaway, you don’t have to have a really expensive horse to go win. It's all you. And if you work hard, you can pretty much accomplish whatever you want,” Burger said.

While the results may change from rodeo to rodeo, Burger says competing in East Helena is something she never takes for granted.