Donald Trump Jr. rallies in Kalispell for the state's Republican candidates

KALISPELL — Missoula County is already seeing near record number of ballots returned as we are inch closer and closer to Election Day - but the candidates are still making stops.

Donald Trump Jr. joined Montana Republican candidates Saturday night in the Flathead County Fairgrounds to get out the vote.

“The key is to get out to vote and getting everyone out to vote," said John Fuller, the Flathead County Republican Party chairman, Fuller said that this event was a reminder to everyone to vote.

The Flathead republican party wanted to create one last event to help Flathead County reach 90-percent voter turnout.

The main focus of this event was the importance of voting and checking to see if others have not, and Fuller says that the crews had been at the venue since noon preparing for the event at 6 p.m.

“The crew has organized and done the best we could," said Fuller.

The crowd had on red hats and the stands were full, that some people had to wait on the side.

More than 500 people were in the grand stands and were told to be social distanced and wear masks however, not many were seen in the crowd.

