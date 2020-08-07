Flathead Co. to decide on mail-in ballots for Nov. 3 election

KALISPELL — Montana’s Nov. 3 general election likely will be conducted mostly – or, maybe entirely – through mail ballots.

Gov. Steve Bullock Thursday gave county election officials the power to choose that option on Thursday.

Flathead County has not decided whether they will go to an all mail-in ballot for the upcoming elections.

Election Office manager Monica Eisenzimer says while the county hasn't made a final decision yet, she acknowledges they will have to decide soon.

She suggests if people are concerned about standing in line during the election due to COVID-19 they should register for an absentee ballot.

Eisenzimer noted that Flathead County is struggling to find election judges because of coronavirus concerns.

Many of the judges are over 60 and in the vulnerable population for the virus.

Anyone interested in helping out for the Nov. 3 election can contact the Flathead County Elections Office at (406) 758-5535.

