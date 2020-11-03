Menu

Flathead County voters lining up to cast ballots

Posted at 3:21 PM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-03 18:30:39-05

KALISPELL — The wait times for some Flathead voters on was up to three hours as people formed a long line on Tuesday.

Flathead County voters have been able to register to vote as well as fix any problems with signatures.

Flathead County Elections Officer Monica Eisenzimer says that people have been coming to the elections office and registering to vote in large numbers.

"I know they were coming in 55 an hour, so there was a few – a couple hundred,” she told MTN News.

Eisenzimer says that people are still able to drop off their ballots and vote until 8 p.m.

Ballot drop-off sites in Flathead County include:

  • Flathead County Elections Office in Kalispell
  • The Bigfork new Library Building off Highway 35.
  • Columbia Falls City Hall
  • Lakeside Quick Response Unit.
  • Smith Valley Fire Hall in Kalispell
  • Whitefish City Hall

