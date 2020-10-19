Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley campaigns for Sen. Daines in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Republicans are making a late push in the Flathead Valley two weeks out from the general election by bringing in former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to campaign for US Sen. Steve Daines.

“I’m supporting Steve Daines, we’ve got too much on the line, let them know they have to go vote, this race matters," Haley said.

The importance of voting was in the forefront as Haley campaigned for Senator Steve Daines Monday in Kalispell.

Sen. Daines was expected at the event but his campaign said he was called back to Washington D.C.

Haley -- who was introduced to Republican supporters and Montana governor nominee Greg Gianforte -- highlighted the importance of keeping Republican control of the U.S. Senate during her speech.

She served as U.N. Ambassador from February of 2017 through December of 2018 and prior to that, she served as the governor of South Carolina for six years.

Haley said Sen. Daines is the perfect fit to continue representing Montana in Washington D.C.

“Steve Daines has been a great Senator, he knows where he’s come from, he’s fought for the people of Montana in Washington and he’s shown it at home during times of COVID," she said.

"So, what we want to do is see Steve Daines get back in there," Haley added. "It’s not about just any Republican, it’s about a good quality Republican -- and Steve Daines is there."

Sen. Daines campaign said he was unable to attend today’s events due to upcoming votes in the Senate back in Washington D.C.

Haley also made campaign stops Monday in Hamilton and Great Falls.