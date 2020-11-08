The Democratic and Republican Party of Flathead County reacts to GOP-led MT, Biden win

Montana voted Republican for Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Auditor and State Superintendent of Public Instruction, while the Flathead Democratic Party says that having a Democrat as President will result in numerous changes.

“I hope that we will use the skills we've learned to sharpen our ability to talk to each other,” said Lynn Stanley, Flathead County Democratic Central Party Chairwoman.

Stanley says that Joe Biden leading the country will result in fact-based decision making.

“I, myself, am relieved that that we're going to have leadership that is in in touch with the facts and with a fact-based decision making," said Stanley.

One of the most profound things that Biden had said, according to Stanley, was during his speech Friday night.

“He said we won't have red states or blue states, we are the United States and the same goes for Montana; while the Republicans definitely have the majority, they represent everybody," said Stanley.

Stanley says that Democrats will continue to have their voices heard, despite having the G.O.P rule the majority.

“We now want to continue to have our voices heard, it will be different. We will all have to work on how we want to go forward but I guess my message is to our friends that we need them to continue to listen. I think that's the most important thing," said Stanley.

"Obviously the Flathead, in my humble opinion, in a major victory for all of the Republicans in the Flathead, and that carried on throughout the entire state," said John Fuller the Flathead County Republican Party Chairman.

Fuller says that Montanans will continue to walk towards the future with heads held high.

"As demonstrated by this election we walk into the future facing forward. We will not watch it facing backward or harboring old grudges, animosities and hatred. We walk into the future with a positive attitude and looking forward to peace, prosperity, and pursuit of happiness," said Fuller.