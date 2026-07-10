Elmo man killed in head-on collision near Big Arm

BIG ARM — A 26-year-old Elmo man died on Friday, June 28, 2026, in a head-on crash in Lake County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was traveling northbound on US-93 in the wrong lane when he collided with a Peterbilt commercial vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center and was treated for minor injuries.

The MHP report cites alcohol as a factor in the crash; drugs and speed were not suspected.