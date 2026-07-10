Elmo woman killed in head-on collision near Big Arm

BIG ARM — A 26-year-old Elmo woman died on Sunday, June 28, 2026, in a head-on crash in Lake County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling northbound on US-93 in the wrong lane when she collided with a Peterbilt commercial vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center and was treated for minor injuries.

The MHP report cites alcohol as a factor in the crash; drugs and speed were not suspected.

Correction: Earlier report identified the driver as a man.