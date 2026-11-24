MISSOULA — With the busiest week of travel now amongst us, we spoke to experts for tips that may help you in your travels.

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Experts offer travel tips for busy week in Montana

One expert is Brian Ellestad, director of the Missoula Montana Airport.

He says that while this may be the busiest travel weekend of the year, business is actually slower.

“For Missoula, you know, we have so many more seasonal flights during the summer that, you know, we'll push two or three times more passengers through our building than we will actually on Thanksgiving Day,” said Ellestad.

The one key piece of information Ellestad shared is that for keeping up on the status of your flight, he says the best thing someone can do is download their airline’s app.

But for drivers, the story is different.

“Tuesday and Wednesday is gonna be some of the busiest times on the roadway. And in the afternoon hours, we're gonna see the most traffic that you're gonna see anywhere throughout the country, with a quarter of the population traveling at least 50 miles,” said David Caltabiano, a spokesperson for AAA Montana.

Caltabiano says the possibility of snow across Western Montana at this time of the year is the biggest risk to drivers.

And besides recommending leaving plenty of space and slowing down, Caltabiano says there’s also another risk drivers should keep in mind - their battery. AAA Montana sees a 20% increase in battery-related service calls at this time of the year.

“Keep your battery clean. You could scrape away any white crusty corrosion from your battery. You could also call AAA. We have a mobile battery service that'll do that for you. Fill up your fuel tank a little bit as well. That helps with your battery. You could also get something called a triple charger (that) would send some slow energy to a battery. And what also helps too, and I didn't know this, but turning off and removing all accessories from your vehicle before you leave your vehicle,” said Caltabiano.

As you may begin to travel this week, we wish you a safe journey.