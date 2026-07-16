Fatal motorcycle crash near Lincoln

LINCOLN — According to the Lewis and Clark County Coroner's Office, on July 15, they were contacted about a motorcycle versus car crash around 4:53 p.m. near Lincoln.

Upon arrival at the scene of Highway 200 and Morris Drive, the deputy coroner found a 70-year-old male deceased. The cause of death was blunt force injuries, and the manner is motor vehicle accident.

The Montana Highway Patrol is conducting the crash investigation.

Preliminary reports indicate that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Highway 200, and a pickup truck was traveling westbound. The pickup truck turned south in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, deceased, was not wearing a helmet. Also, the rider is scheduled for an autopsy to follow up on toxicology, which is common for fatal crashes. The time that the deputy coroner declared the death was 6:25 pm.

Sheriff Coroner Leo Dutton said the deceased was identified as Alan Dean Kief of Tacoma, Washington, and that the next of kin has been notified.

