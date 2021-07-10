Goose Fire near Ennis now estimated at 691 acres

Estimates of the Goose Fire 32 miles southeast of Ennis have risen to 691 acres as the federal Northern Rockies Team 5 took command Saturday morning.

The Goose Fire started on July 1. Initial attack forces responded to suppress the fire, initially located in a 250-acre rock slide area, inaccessible to crews.

On the afternoon of July 9, the fire moved easterly, south of Cliff Lake and north of Hidden Lake and up onto the Hidden Lake Bench. Several air tankers dropped retardant to slow further progression eastward, aiding the crews on the ground. The fire burned into sagebrush and grass fuels, where it lost radiant heat and died down.

These lighter fuels are more favorable for suppression tactics. The fire remained active in the timber stringer along the chain of lakes on the east side. Local resources were on-scene throughout the night. A more accurate overnight aerial mapping of the area estimated the fire to be 691 acres.

Firefighters will continue work to create fuel breaks along adjacent roads (Jackpine Road on the north and west flanks), in preparation for potential burnout operations. Crews will work to minimize fire progression in heavier fuels and limit northeast progression towards the private structures approximately 5-6 miles away.

Visit Inciweb for updated information on this fire.