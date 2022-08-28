There is a wildfire burning on Mount Helena, officials are asking people to avoid the area.

The wildfire is currently burning on the north side of the mountain.

Multiple fire agencies are currently responding to the fire and there is a large firefighter presence at the corner of LeGrande Canyon Boulevard and Henderson Street. A DNRC helicopter can be seen making drops in the area.

MTN News

It is unclear at this time what the estimated size of the fire is or what caused the ignition.

Mount Helena wildfire atm pic.twitter.com/kPjT4PjUV9 — Kennedy (@BroadwellK) August 28, 2022

Editor's note: This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.