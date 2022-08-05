2 small wildfires burning near Missoula

MISSOULA - A pair of small wildfires are burning outside of Missoula.

The Lolo National Forest reports a private plane flying over the Rattlesnake area Friday morning spotted what's being called the West Fork Gold Creek Fire.

It's burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness on the Missoula Ranger District

Forest officials report that during a reconnaissance flight of the West Fork Gold Fire, US Forest Service pilots detected another small fire located near Mineral Peak.

West Fork Gold Creek Fire

The West Fork Gold Creek Fire is between .1 and .2 acres and is burning about ½ mile south of West Fork Gold Creek Trail #52, approximately 5-to-7 air miles northwest of Missoula.

There are no closures at this time, but people using the West Fork Gold Creek Trail #52 may see or smell smoke. The trail is not closed or threatened at this time.

A pair of firefighters were dropped at the fire by helicopter and they are assisting air support with periodic water bucket drops from a nearby lake.

Additional firefighters are hiking to the fire.

Mineral Peak Fire

The Mineral Peak Fire is burning 1/10 of an acre 150 yards below the Mineral Peak Lookout, approximately 5-to-7 air miles northwest of Missoula.

There are no closures at this time and the Mineral Peak Lookout is not immediately threatened due to the location of this fire in rocky terrain.

People are asked to avoid the Mineral Peak Lookout area while firefighters respond and work on the fire.

Firefighters are hiking into the area using the Mineral Peak Road .