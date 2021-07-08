Additional wildfires confirmed in Sanders County

There are five additional wildfires being reported on the Kootenai National Forest in Sanders County.

The Cabinet Ranger District is reporting five known fires that were sparked by lightning on Wednesday.

The Three Corners fire 1/10th of acre and is contained.

The Comers fire in the Whitepine Creek area is ¼ acre and is contained.

The Beaver fire 1/10th acre and is contained.

The Windfall Peak fire 1/2 acre and is staffed with smoke jumpers 0% contained.

The Happy Gulch fire in the Vermilion River drainage is approximately 5 acres and is staffed with smokejumpers and district personnel and is 0% contained.

According to a post from Sanders County Wildland Fire Information, personnel will be searching for holdover fires today and for the next several days.

