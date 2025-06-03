Banana Lake Fire near Plains now 15% contained

The wildfire that's burned hundreds of acres near Plains after sparking on Saturday is now 15% contained.

Fire managers reported Tuesday morning that the Banana Lake Fire has now burned 913 acres.

The fire remains under full suppression strategy as nearly 200 personnel are battling the blaze. Fourteen engines, two helicopters, and 10 tenders have also been assigned to the fire.

MTN News

Tuesday's fire activity was expected to be moderate with northwesterly winds anticipated in the afternoon.

On Monday, fire crews identified and extinguished several spot fires north of the perimeter. Helicopters are dropping water on the northern flank to cool hot spots and support ground crews.

Fire managers stated that resources remain positioned to respond to any new fire starts in or near the area.

There are still no evacuation orders or closures related to the Banana Lake Fire. Speed reductions are in effect for portions of Highway 28. The public is asked to stay clear of the fire area and to not fly drones.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

