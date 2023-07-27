Big Knife Fire near Arlee grows to 415 acres

ARLEE - The Big Knife Fire east of Arlee grew quickly to 415 acres late on Wednesday.

The fire is continuing to burn in heavy forest fuels and in steep rough terrain.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports fire activity can be expected to increase on Thursday due to hot, dry and predicted windy conditions.

Crews are continuing to actively monitor and assess fire growth, as well as look for suppression opportunities.

Arlee Volunteer Fire Chief Charles Headley The Big Knife Fire east of Arlee as seen on July 26, 2023.

Aviation resources will continue to work on the southwest flank to check the fire near Blodgett Creek on Thursday.

A Local Type 3 organization is managing the lightning-sparked fire which remains 0% contained.

The Canal Road from Mountain Home Road to the Jocko Canyon remains closed.

No evacuations have been ordered and no structures are threatened at this time.