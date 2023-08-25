Big Knife Fire east of Arlee holding at 7,275 acres

ARLEE - Little change is being reported on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at The Big Knife Fire five miles east of Arlee.

The blaze has burned 7,275 acres with containment remaining at 13%.

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status.

A pre-evacuation warning means people may stay in their homes. However, residents should not bring back evacuated livestock until the status is lifted.

Additionally, The Tribal Primitive Area, Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin roads remain closed.

There are 139 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect across the Flathead Indian Reservation and in Lake County.