Big Knife Fire Jumps Drainage and Working up Ridgeline

FLATHEAD — The Big Knife Fire has jumped the Big Knife drainage. According to a Facebook post by the CSKT Division of Fire the fire has been down by Big Knife Creek for the past few days and crews have been continually monitoring its activity. The fire has now crossed the creek about a mile back in the Big Knife draw and making a run up the ridge. CSKT Division of Fire says Arlee VFD will be notifying residents in Jocko Canyon of the fire’s movement. The fire is expected to make it up the ridge this evening.

