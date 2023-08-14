Big Knife Fire near Arlee at 4,900 acres, 7% contained

ARLEE - The Big Knife Fire five miles east of Arlee remains at 4,952 acres with containment growing from 5% to 7% as of Monday morning.

Fire managers report fire activity increased on Sunday and on the north perimeter at Gold Creek, helicopters used water to check the fire’s edge.

MTN News

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire in pre-evacuation status. Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin Roads remain closed in the Tribal Primitive Area.

There are 275 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation.