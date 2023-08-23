Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Big Knife Fire near Arlee grows at 7,275 acres, 13% contained

Big Knife Fire Map
MTN News
Big Knife Fire Map
Posted at 10:32 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 12:32:37-04

ARLEE - Little change is being reported on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at The Big Knife Fire five miles east of Arlee

The blaze has added 25 acres and has now burned 7,275 acres. Containment remains at 13%.

Fire managers report that due to the recent rainfall minimal fire growth is expected on Wednesday.

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status.

Additionally, The Tribal Primitive Area, Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin roads remain closed.

There are 193 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

The Flathead Indian Reservation, as well as Lake County, will drop down from Stage 2 Fire Restrictions to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!