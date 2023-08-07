Watch Now
Big Knife Fire near Arlee grows to over 4,800 acres

Amanda Corcoran
The Big Knife Fire east of Arlee as seen on Aug. 1, 2023.
Posted at 10:15 AM, Aug 07, 2023
ARLEE - The Big Knife Fire five miles east of Arlee has grown from 4,412 acres to 4,864 acres burned as of Monday morning.

Fire managers report that weekend rain over the blaze has helped to moderate fire behavior and growth.

Heavy equipment operators completed a line along the fire's southwestern edge to reduce fuels and have started work mulching vegetation along Jocko Canyon Road.

Firefighters are continuing to work to keep the fire north of Agency Creek, and structure protection crews are assessing structures in the Jocko Canyon area.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has placed several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire in pre-evacuation status.

Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin Roads remain closed in the Tribal Primitive Area.

There are 329 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze which is 5% contained.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation.

