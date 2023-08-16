Big Knife Fire near Arlee grows to 6,100 acres

ARLEE - Hot and dry weather on Tuesday afternoon pushed the Big Knife Fire that is burning five miles east of Arlee.

The blaze grew from 4,952 acres to 6,102 acres with containment holding at 7%.

Fire managers report that activity dramatically increased in the Big Knife Creek drainage with the fire pushing to the east toward the Tribal Primitive Area and away from Jocko, Francis and Arlee.

Additional smoke and fire growth is expected to happen on Wednesday as weather conditions remain extremely hot and dry with increased winds.

MTN News

Pumps and sprinkler systems are in place to protect infrastructure east of the fire as well as Jocko Lookout which has water systems in place as well as a fire-resistant wrap around the base.

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status.

Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin Roads remain closed in the Tribal Primitive Area.

There are 257 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation.