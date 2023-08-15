Watch Now
Big Knife Fire near Arlee becoming more active due to hotter weather

Emily Brown/MTN News
Smoke from the 4,900-acre Big Knife Fire burning east of Arlee on the afternoon of Aug. 15, 2023.
Posted at 5:09 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 19:21:37-04

ARLEE - The CSKT Division of Fire reports that warmer and drier weather is increasing fire activity at the Big Knife Fire on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a social media post, "single and group tree torching" is being seen.

Helicopters have been dropping water in the lower elevations to cool hot spots.

Increased smoke is expected to be visible throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening.

View raw video of the Big Knife Fire east of Arlee on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023

RAW VIDEO: Smoke from the Big Knife Fire on Aug. 15, 2023

The Tuesday morning update showed the Big Knife remained at 4,900 acres and was 7% contained.

The lightning-sparked blaze is burning five miles east of Arlee.

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status.

Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin Roads remain closed in the Tribal Primitive Area.

