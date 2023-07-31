Big Knife Fire near Arlee grows to over 1,000 Acres

ARLEE — The Big Knife Fire east of Arlee has grown to over 1,000 acres as of Sunday at 8:00 P.M.

The CSKT Division of Fire said in a facebook postthat aircraft continues to provide support, however with the new fire starts in Lake and Sanders Counties resources are responding to multiple fires.

High winds have persisted and could also hinder air support.

The community meeting that was supposed to held this evening has now been canceled tonight with fire fighting staff responding to all of the fire activity.

CSKT Division of Fire also mentioned that residents in the area should be prepared and ready to go if emergency responders ask you to leave your home. You can also sign up to receive emergency alerts linked below.

Lake County emergency alerts sign up- https://signup.hyper-reach.com/hyper.../sign_up_page_2/...

Missoula County emergency alerts- https://www.missoulacounty.us/.../office-of.../smart911

For more information on preparing to evacuate follow this link- https://www.missoulacounty.us/.../emergency-preparedness