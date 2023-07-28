Big Knife Fire near Arlee grows to over 600 acres

ARLEE - The Big Knife Fire east of Arlee has grown from 415 acres to 631 acres as of Friday morning.

The blaze is continuing to burn in heavy forest fuels and in steep rough terrain.

The CSKT Division of Fire reports aviation resources dropped retardant on the adjacent ridge to the south of Blodgett Creek on Thursday.

This is a contingent line if the fire should cross Blodgett Creek and move upslope to the south.

The fire is burning in thick standing and dead timber that has not seen fire in several decades in a remote area where firefighters are not able to access, according to fire managers.

Helicopters will continue to work on the southwest flank on Friday to check the fire near Blodgett Creek.

A Local Type 3 organization is managing the lightning-sparked fire which remains 0% contained.

The Canal Road from Mountain Home Road to the Jocko Canyon remains closed.

No evacuations have been ordered and no structures are threatened at this time.