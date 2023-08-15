Big Knife Fire near Arlee remains at 4,900 acres, 7% contained

ARLEE - Little change is being reported on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, on the Big Knife Fire that is burning five miles east of Arlee.

The blaze remains at 4,952 acres with containment holding at 7%.

According to the latest update, fire activity increased on Monday as expected as temperatures got hotter and humidity levels dropped.

Helicopters used water to check the fire’s edge in the Gold Creek drainage and will continue to be used in the area as needed.

MTN News

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status.

Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin Roads remain closed in the Tribal Primitive Area.

There are 264 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation.