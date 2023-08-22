Big Knife Fire remains at 7,250 acres, containment grows to 13%

ARLEE - Little change is being reported on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at The Big Knife Fire burning five miles east of Arlee

The blaze is holding at 7,250 acres while containment has grown from 11% to 13%.

Fire managers report some rain fell over the fire area on Monday.

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status.

Additionally, The Tribal Primitive Area, Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin roads remain closed.

There are 221 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation.