Big Knife Fire update: Aug. 11, 2023

ARLEE - Little change is being reported on Friday from the Big Knife Fire five miles east of Arlee.

The blaze is holding at 4,952 acres and is 5% contained.

Fire managers report that despite recent rain, the Big Knife Fire area is expected to warm and dry over the coming days and long-term potential fire growth is being evaluated.

Crews continue assessing and implementing point protection measures to protect infrastructure and cultural resources identified by Resource Advisors.

Aircraft are aiding firefighters as conditions allow, and helicopters dropped water on hot spots in the Agency Creek drainage.

MTN News

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has placed several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire in pre-evacuation status. Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin Roads remain closed in the Tribal Primitive Area.

There are 353 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Watch the Aug. 11, 2023, fire briefing below.