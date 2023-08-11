Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Big Knife Fire update: Aug. 11, 2023

Big Knife Fire
Andy Mepham/MTN News
The Big Knife Fire is burning east of Arlee.
Big Knife Fire
Big Knife Fire Map
Posted at 12:30 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 14:30:39-04

ARLEE - Little change is being reported on Friday from the Big Knife Fire five miles east of Arlee.

The blaze is holding at 4,952 acres and is 5% contained.

Fire managers report that despite recent rain, the Big Knife Fire area is expected to warm and dry over the coming days and long-term potential fire growth is being evaluated.

Crews continue assessing and implementing point protection measures to protect infrastructure and cultural resources identified by Resource Advisors.

Aircraft are aiding firefighters as conditions allow, and helicopters dropped water on hot spots in the Agency Creek drainage.

Big Knife Fire Map

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has placed several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire in pre-evacuation status. Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin Roads remain closed in the Tribal Primitive Area.

There are 353 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Watch the Aug. 11, 2023, fire briefing below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!