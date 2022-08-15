Bitterroot National Forest wildfire update

HAMILTON – Several wildfires are burning in the Bitterroot National Forest on August 15.

Switchback Fire: ¼ acre, caused by lightning. Initial attack included helicopters for water and firefighter transport. The fire is staffed with seven firefighters and is was contained. Firefighters will continue mop-up Monday.

Ten Mile Fire: 1/10 acre, caused by lightning. Initial attack resources included a type two helicopter for water drops. There will be an infrared flight this morning to look for any remaining heat.

Lookout Mountain Fire: 1/10 acre, caused by lightning. Initial attack resources include three firefighters. The fire is controlled, and firefighters continue mop-up.

Indian Ridge Fire: 2562 acres. Area and trail closures are in effect.

Hog Trough Fire: 832 acres. The fire flared up late Sunday afternoon due to hot, dry, and breezy conditions. The fire is currently burning into itself, toward the interior. Area, trail and road closures are in effect.

Como Peaks Fire: 1/10 acre, caused by lightning. This fire is located approximately 5 miles southwest of Como Lake. It was burning in a single tree on a cliff face and has not been visible since July 3. The fire was also flown with an infrared camera and no heat was detected.

Chrandal Creek Fire: 1.5 acres, caused by lightning. The fire was also flown with an infrared camera on Aug. 5 and no heat was detected.

Bitterroot National Forest officials report no lightning has been reported in the past 24 hours. Crews will continue to patrol and investigate smoke reports. The Bitterroot National Forest has implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions due to our hot temperatures and dry fuel conditions.