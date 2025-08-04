Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Bitterroot National Forest wildfire update (August 4)

Here is the Wednesday afternoon update on several fires burning in Ravalli County.
Lick Fire
Bitterroot National Forest
Firefighters bucking logs on the Lick Fire. The Lick Fire, near Lake Como, is now declared out.
Lick Fire
Posted
and last updated

HAMILTON — Officials are providing an update on several fires that are burning in Ravalli County.

  • Dominic Point Fire: The Dominic Point Fire, located in the Sapphire Mountains 8 miles east of Corvallis, had no fire growth over the weekend, showing minimal interior fire activity with some random smokes and smoldering. Willow Mountain is now closed at the junction of Gold Creek and Willow Mountain roads. Road #969 is closed from that point north to the Fire.
  • Lick Fire: 2.5 miles northwest of Lake Como on the Darby-Sula Ranger District, was declared out on Sunday. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is no longer in effect over the Lake Como area.
  • Moose Fire: 7 miles northeast of the Bille Springer Memorial Park on the Darby-Sula Ranger District, was declared out Sunday.
  • Observation Point Fire: 10.5 miles south of Hamilton in the Lost Horse Canyon, was declared Controlled with no smoke or heat found within 100 feet of the control line.

More Wildfire Watch news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader