Bitterroot National Forest wildfires see some growth

HAMILTON - Several wildfires are continuing to burn in the Bitterroot National Forest.

The Northern Rockies Team 1, headed by Doug Turman is overseeing five fires.

Blodgett Lake Fire: 2185 acres

Mill Lake Fire: 1608 acres

Big Creek Fire: 265 acres

Bear Creek Fire: 153 acres

Kootenai Creek Fire: 0.5 acres

Fire managers reported on Friday that recent aerial reconnaissance flights have shown the fires have not grown eastward down the canyons since Sept. 12.

Crews are working on roads and trails to keep the fire west of road #430 and are building a fuel break on the west side of Sheafman Road from Cow Creek trailhead to Sheafman trailhead.

A structure protection group will work with fire departments to scout structures adjacent to USFS land east of Big Creek, Bear Lake, and Blodgett Lake fires.

The Blodgett Fire is now estimated at 2,185 acres and has crossed Blodgett Creek along the east flank and is smoldering in down and dead fuels.

However, fire managers note that recent moisture and cooler temperatures should result in limited fire behavior on Friday.

There are closures across the fire area. Details can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/bitterroot

There are 140 people assigned to fight the fires.